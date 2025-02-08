In this special Canadian Patriot Podcast, I was pleased to chat with Mike Holmes about the upcoming conference sponsored by the United Conservative Party of Alberta dubbed ‘An Injection of Truth Part 2: Healing Humanity’. This event will take place on March 3 and will feature such speakers as Dr. Gary Davidson, Dr. Denis Rancourt, Dr. David E. Martin, Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Joanny Liu, and Mr. Shawn Buckley.

