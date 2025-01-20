On this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I speak with Peter Duke (editor in chief of The Duke Report) about the LA fires, the case for arson, the World Economic Forum, the California mafia operation that ties the Newsom family, Pelosis and Gettys together, and the extremely suspicious social engineering program managed by Nicholas Berggruen and Nathan Gardels.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media