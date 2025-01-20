On this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I speak with Peter Duke (editor in chief of The Duke Report) about the LA fires, the case for arson, the World Economic Forum, the California mafia operation that ties the Newsom family, Pelosis and Gettys together, and the extremely suspicious social engineering program managed by Nicholas Berggruen and Nathan Gardels.
Or watch on Youtube here, Bitchute here, Odyssee here or Soundcloud here
Subscribe to Peter Duke’s substack at thedukereport.substack.com
and donate to Peter here: https://buymeacoffee.com/thedukereport/c/12497602
Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media
"Think of the foreclosures!"
The Fidelity Fiduciary Bank song, from Mary Poppins, as sung by Dick Van Dyke, as the bank chairman:
If you invest your tuppence
Wisely in the bank
Safe and sound
Soon that tuppence safely invested in the bank
Will compound
And you'll achieve that sense of conquest
As your affluence expands
In the hands
Of the directors
Who invest as propriety demands
You see, Michael, you'll be part of...
Railways through Africa
Dams across the Nile
Fleets of ocean greyhounds
Majestic self-amortizing canals
Plantations of ripening tea
All from
Tuppence prudently, thriftily, frugally
Invested in the...
To be specific
In the Dawes, Tomes, Mousley, Grubbs
Fidelity Fiduciary Bank
When you deposit tuppence in a bank account
Soon you'll see
That it blooms into credit of a generous amount
Semiannually
And you'll achieve that sense of stature
As your influence expands
To the high financial strata
That established credit now commands
You can purchase first and second trust deeds
Think of the foreclosures!
Bonds, chattels, dividends, shares
Bankruptcies
Debtor sales
Opportunities
All manner of private enterprise
Shipyards
The mercantile
Collieries
Tanneries
Corporations
Amalgamations
Banks!
You see, Michael? All for the lack of...
Tuppence
Patiently, cautiously, trustingly invested in the...
To be specific
In the Dawes, Tomes, Mousley, Grubbs
Fidelity Fiduciary Bank
https://youtu.be/_cerBB6nVHM?si=gxtsg8-ORHGqwr2Z