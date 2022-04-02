This week I was invited to speak to podcast hosts Grace Asagra (Quantum Nurse Podcast), Jayne (INpowered Health) and Roy (Awakening Podcast) about a myriad of issues from present geopolitical fires (including their firestarters), to historic dynamics that brought us here. This discussion actually took us into a surprising deep dive into the collapse of Rome, and the Khazarian dynasty and how the Venetian destroyed an ecumenical alliance then threatening the oligarchy after the 10th century A.D.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .