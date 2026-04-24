What forgotten battles against tyranny must be learned if we are not to fall into tragedy and collapse today?

By what miracle did western civilization emerge onto the scene as a bastion of liberty and discoveries?

What sorts of partnerships between city builders of Egypt, Greece and Rome were needed to bring about a conspiracy for freedom against the forces of oligarchism represented by the high priesthood of the mystery cults?

How did Solon, Socrates, Plato, Cicero and St. Augustine organize a battle plan to save not just their own decaying civilizations, but all future generations?

In this interactive seminar in Victoria British Columbia (Saturday May 16 from 3-6pm), Cynthia Chung and I will explore these questions and much more.