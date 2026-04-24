Cynthia and I are coming to Victoria BC. Come to our event 'How to Conquer Tyranny and Avoid Tragedy' (May 16)
What forgotten battles against tyranny must be learned if we are not to fall into tragedy and collapse today?
By what miracle did western civilization emerge onto the scene as a bastion of liberty and discoveries?
What sorts of partnerships between city builders of Egypt, Greece and Rome were needed to bring about a conspiracy for freedom against the forces of oligarchism represented by the high priesthood of the mystery cults?
How did Solon, Socrates, Plato, Cicero and St. Augustine organize a battle plan to save not just their own decaying civilizations, but all future generations?
In this interactive seminar in Victoria British Columbia (Saturday May 16 from 3-6pm), Cynthia Chung and I will explore these questions and much more.
Matthew
Check your Victoria poster dates.
Thx
Curious...have you read the book "The Last Waltz of the Tyrants"? I read this book many years ago and it help to tune my thinking to a finer degree. So far, with all the turmoil going around in the world...has to be. If not, then people will just keep sleeping and going along, not really knowing the real story of the world.
So with the lack of knowledge and understanding of what is playing in the back ground, all the blame is directed into the little world they live in. And into believing the political structure actually worked for them.
I love your in-depth view and what it entails for all of us.
Just Sayin'
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