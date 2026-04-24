Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Ruth Lamb's avatar
Ruth Lamb
4h

Matthew

Check your Victoria poster dates.

Thx

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Dennis Nii's avatar
Dennis Nii
11h

Curious...have you read the book "The Last Waltz of the Tyrants"? I read this book many years ago and it help to tune my thinking to a finer degree. So far, with all the turmoil going around in the world...has to be. If not, then people will just keep sleeping and going along, not really knowing the real story of the world.

So with the lack of knowledge and understanding of what is playing in the back ground, all the blame is directed into the little world they live in. And into believing the political structure actually worked for them.

I love your in-depth view and what it entails for all of us.

Just Sayin'

I

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