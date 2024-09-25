On Sunday September 29 at 2pm Eastern Time, Cynthia and I will be hosting a live seminar in Toronto where we will discuss the importance of navigating responsibly through traps, and false narratives in an age of deception.
Cynthia will unpack the roots of MK Ultra, and the parent Tavistock Clinic’s modus operandi for global mind control.
After this, I will deliver a lecture on the enduring problem of unreconstructed fascists that were never punished after WW2, and how this unresolved end to the last world war is behind every major attrocity of the 20th century, including the dangerous slide into a thermonuclear war today.
Our new Toronto venue (which will be in Markham) has a capacity for 92 people, but get your tickets sooner than later. The specific address will be sent out Saturday evening.
Click below to buy your tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/freedom-is-not-about-parties-but-universal-principles-toronto-tickets-1004903161407?aff=oddtdtcreator
I would love to attend but when you go to the link provided it does not load the event in Eventbrite. When you do a search for the event, it does not come up. And your name doesn’t come up as well, Matthew.
Hello Matthew,
I have purchased tickets via Eventbrite a few weeks ago and there is no event location on the ticket. I have attempted to contact you a few different ways without success to get the address. I just checked out your link above and saw that the location detail will be announced. The event is Sunday, and I would appreciate knowing where to go. I am not living in downtown Toronto, so some planning required. Aline Munsch