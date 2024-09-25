On Sunday September 29 at 2pm Eastern Time, Cynthia and I will be hosting a live seminar in Toronto where we will discuss the importance of navigating responsibly through traps, and false narratives in an age of deception.

Cynthia will unpack the roots of MK Ultra, and the parent Tavistock Clinic’s modus operandi for global mind control.

After this, I will deliver a lecture on the enduring problem of unreconstructed fascists that were never punished after WW2, and how this unresolved end to the last world war is behind every major attrocity of the 20th century, including the dangerous slide into a thermonuclear war today.

Our new Toronto venue (which will be in Markham) has a capacity for 92 people, but get your tickets sooner than later. The specific address will be sent out Saturday evening.

Click below to buy your tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/freedom-is-not-about-parties-but-universal-principles-toronto-tickets-1004903161407?aff=oddtdtcreator