As many of you know, my brilliant wife Cynthia Chung recently published a book titled “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set: The Birth of International Fascism and Anglo-American Foreign Policy” this past November. Due to reasons of censorship featuring fascist symbolism on the book’s cover, Amazon did not allow her book to be available on the European markets, however a European friendly edition has now been made available.

Cynthia writes: This book is independently published and I have no access to a printing press outside of Amazon, however, the book (in paperback form) became censored in Europe and, though I was never given an official reason, I gathered that the book cover and possibly the last chapter on Ukraine were the issues. Thus, I have made a “European Edition” with a new book cover and minus the last chapter on Ukraine. (Readers can still read this last chapter on my substack).

“European Edition” new cover for the book.

So if you were one of the many readers who contacted me over this issue, it appears (for now) that Amazon is allowing the purchase of my book in paperback form in Europe, so purchase it while its still available because there is no guarantee how long it will be. The book is also available in pdf form which you can purchase directly from myself (and can entirely bypass kindle).

Thank you to those who have supported my writing such a book and the overwhelmingly positive feedback they have given me. It has exceeded all my expectations and is incredibly encouraging for my continued work and research for Volume 2. We (Matthew and I) entirely rely on the support of our readers and thus your patronage truly makes it possible for us to continue the work that we are so fortunate to do!

With Sincere Regards,

Cynthia Chung