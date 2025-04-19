I was very pleased to chat with my friend and colleague Daniel Estulin once again about world history, and the structures of evil shaping shadow governments globally, and Canada specifically. What is the role of Mark Carney within the great game? and what is the difference between the central banks of Russia, China and the USA? What are the principal power structures shaping the global deep state and is the British Empire still alive? These questions and much more are addressed in the following jam-packed show:

