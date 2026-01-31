It is difficult to find films that both entertain, educate and edify, which is why I do these Monday Movie Nights on Badlands media.

This week, I screened the film Darkness by Design part 1: The High Priests of Culture by a talented filmmaker Adrian Palashevsky whom I had the great pleasure of speaking with after the screening.

You can watch the full interactive screening here:

and you can also access Adrian’s films directly from Dauntlessdialogue.com or watch it on Rumble here.

Adrian was kind enough to create a promo code MOVIENIGHT on their subscription page for a 50% discount on annual subscriptions (giving you access to all of their movies… including the fantastic sequel Darkness by Design Part 2.

