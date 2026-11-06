What is the Fabian Society, and why should Americans pay attention to it today? I Sit down with Navy SEAL David Rutherford to trace a club founded in 1880s London that still shapes the think tanks, schools and narratives around us.



I explains why the Fabians were created in response to the success of the American Revolution, how they took their name and their slow, patient strategy from the Roman general Fabius Maximus, and why the London School of Economics is their "official brainwashing institution." We also detail the openly eugenics-oriented views of early Fabians like H.G. Wells and George Bernard Shaw. We dive deeply into the origins of the false conflict between the empathic ‘left’ vs logical ‘right’ polarities in politics, why the French Revolution failed where the American Revolution succeeded, the CIA's sponsorship of modern art after World War Two, and why AI cults are beginning to emerge.

You can watch this show on Youtube here, or Rumble here

If you’d like some bite sized thought nuggets, then you may enjoy David Rutherford’s mini clips from this show available here:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).