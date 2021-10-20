Debunking Anti-Chinese Psy Ops: Jesuits, Tavistock and the Battle for the Soul of China

The first two parts of this series can be found here and here.

While there have been many honest and good Jesuit missionaries in China with names like Matteo Ricci (1552-1610), Adam Schall (1591-1666), Ferdinand Verbiest (1623-1688), and Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766) something darker appears to lurk within the Byzantine structure of controls that manage the Society of Jesus founded by Spanish mercenary Ignatius Loyola in 1540. Anyone wishing to get a full grasp on the sorts of operations being conducted to destroy both China and the USA from within these days would do well to take the time to consider this secretive force of world history.

Prior to our current age, the subversive role of Jesuit operations were much more widely known by republican forces who understood the reality of conspiracies as a part of life and world history (1).

Penetrating Minds Shed Light on the Jesuits

The noted poet and playwright Friedrich Schiller took time to compose “The Jesuit Government of Paraguay” of 1788 where he documents the role of Jesuit missionaries whose arrest revealed a coded manual for training natives to kill European settlers “who are cursed by god”. The Jesuits in Schiller’s report had created a hybrid religion using Christian motifs and passed themselves off as angelic Kau. Describing their teachings (written in a native language) as “angels of God, who descended to the people, to teach them how one comes into heaven and the art to destroy the enemy of God.”

A century earlier, the famed scientist/priest Antoine Arnauld wrote: “Do you wish to excite troubles, to provoke revolution, to produce the total ruin of your country? Call in the Jesuits… and build magnificent colleges for these hot-headed religionists; suffer those audacious priests, in their dictatorial and dogmatic tone, to decide on affairs of State.”

Describing Jesuit operations in Canada which had created quasi-synthetic cults blending native beliefs with the Bible and deployed to conduct terror operations on colonists, historian Graham Lowry wrote in his How the Nation Was Won (1987): “Northern tribes converted by the Jesuits- the Hurons, Algonquins, Penobbscots, Pequawkets and especially the Abnakis- were repeatedly hurled against the northeastern and western frontier of New England. Led by Jesuit priests, with only an occasional French officer, the Indians attacked down the Kennebec, Connecticut and Merrimack Rivers, massacring and burning as they went… this threat to the northeastern colonies was not removed until the American Revolution”.

The American revolution did not only ensure a respite from Jesuit-run raids on colonists (provoking often brutal and unjust retaliations in response as part of a broader divide-to-conquer strategy), but the Pope Clement XIV passed a Papal Bull forcing the dissolution of this insurrectionary society in 1773 saying quite ominously:

“The suppression is accomplished, I do not repent of it, having only resolved on it after examining and weighing everything, and because I thought it necessary for the church. If it were not done, I would do it now. But this suppression will be my death.”

It was only a matter of months before the pope was to die of poisoning.

Although they got revenge on the belligerent Pope, the order took a major hit and removed their base of operations to safer terrain in Russia for a period of nearly 50 years. During this time, their intrigues never ceased, provoking French revolutionary Marquis de Lafayette to write during the heat of the American Revolution that:

“It is my opinion that if the liberties of this country – the United States of America – are destroyed, it will be by the subtlety of the Roman Catholic Jesuit priests, for they are the most crafty, dangerous enemies to civil and religious liberty. They have instigated MOST of the wars of Europe.”

The ban on the order was lifted by Pope Pius VII in 1814 amidst the early days of the Congress of Vienna. This was the Congress that Kissinger declared his most beloved period in history which re-instated an oligarchical iron fist onto all of Europe ravaged by 20 years of Napoleonic wars. Working closely with Austrian Prince Metternich and the new Holy Alliance, the Jesuits became instrumental in maintaining controls throughout Europe as a secret mercenary force.

American inventor and artist Samuel F.B. Morse exposed much of this in his 1835 Foreign Conspiracies Against the Liberties of the United States wrote:

“Let us examine the operations of this Austrian Society [the St. Leopold Foundation], for it is hard at work all around us, yes, here in this country… With its headquarters in Vienna, under the immediate direction and inspection of Metternich, …it makes itself already felt through the [American] Republic. Its emissaries are here. And who are these emissaries? They are Jesuits. This society of men, after exerting their tyranny for upwards of two hundred years, at length became so formidable to the world, threatening the entire subversion to all social order, that even the Pope [Clement XIV] was compelled to dissolve them [in 1773]. They had not been suppressed, however, for fifty years, before the waning influence of Popery and Despotism required their useful labors to resist the light of Democratic liberty, and the Pope (Pius VII) simultaneously with the formation of the Holy Alliance, revived the order of the Jesuits in all their power. And do Americans need to be told what Jesuits are? If any are ignorant, let them inform themselves of their history without delay; no time is to be lost; their workings are before you in every day’s events; they are a secret society, a sort of Masonic order with super added features of revolting odiousness, and a thousand times more dangerous. They are not merely priests, or priests of one religious creed; they are merchants, and lawyers, and editors, and men of any profession, having no outward badge (in this country) by which to be recognized; they are about in all your society. They can assume any character, that of angels of light, or ministers of darkness, to accomplish their one great end, the service upon which they are sent, whatever that service may be.”

Even the Russian writer Dostoyevsky noted their evil ways stating: “The Jesuits . . . are simply the Roman army for the earthly sovereignty of the world in the future, with the Pontiff of Rome for Emperor . . . that’s their ideal . . . It’s simple lust of power, of filthy earthly gain, of domination – something like a universal serfdom with them as masters – that’s all they stand for. They don’t even believe in God perhaps.”

Cecil Rhodes’ Jesuit Constitution

In his 1877 will even Cecil Rhodes called for modelling a new Church of the British Empire around “the Jesuit constitution”, and the Fabian Society directly modelled their techniques on this method of permeation theory in order to gain influence over all levers of culture, taste, and politics.

One of Cecil Rhodes’ leading Round Table controllers W.T. Stead wrote that “Mr. Rhodes was more than the founder of a dynasty. He aspired to be the creator of one of those vast semi-religious, quasi-political associations which, like the Society of Jesus, have played so large a part in the history of the world. To be more strictly accurate, he wished to found an Order as the instrument of the will of the Dynasty, and while he lived he dreamed of being both its Caesar and its Loyola.”

During his time running much of South Africa and Zimbabwe, Rhodes ensured that the order was granted generous land upon which many churches were built soon becoming the largest land owners in South Africa

The Jesuit-run America magazine even bragged that “In the early part of the 20th century, the Catholic Church, like many churches at the time, received land grants from the colonial administrators for missionary work. Cecil Rhodes, one of the entrepreneurial giants of the British colonial era, invited churches, the Catholic Church among them, into his newly acquired territories. Subsequently, the Catholic Church worked closely with colonial governments, particularly in British Africa.”

Snow Becomes Black: The Case of Tavistock

London Tavistock social engineers like William Sargent emersed himself in studies of Jesuit techniques for mind control in his influential Battle for the Mind (1955) which profoundly influenced cultural warfare for the next 70 years. Tavistock affiliated philosopher Bertrand Russell stated in his Scientific Outlook (1930) that:

“Psychology as pursued everywhere in the past was incapable of giving practical control over mental processes, and never aimed at this result. To this general statement there is, however, one important exception, namely psychology as studied by the Society of Jesus. Much that the rest of the world has only recently understood was apprehended by Ignatius Loyola, and impressed by him upon the Order which he founded. The two tendencies which divide progressive psychologists in our day, namely, psycho-analysis and behaviourism, arc both equally exemplified in Jesuit practice. I think one may say on the whole that the Jesuits relied mainly on behaviourism for their own training, and upon psycho-analysis for their power over penitents.”

Only eight years prior to writing this work, Russell had taught in Beijing where he brought his peculiar interpretation of “western philosophy and science” into the minds of young elites emerging into influential positions in the Bolshevik-inspired climate of republican China.

Just as Ignatius Loyola’s meditations featured a self-hypnotic mantra that induced the practitioner into believing white is black if god willed it be so believed (2), Russell’s extension of this same mantra was elaborated upon in his 1953 Science and Society where he called for teams of psychiatrists to see how much it would cost to convince young people that snow is black writing:

“It may be hoped that in time anybody will be able to persuade anybody of anything if he can catch the patient young and is provided by the State with money and equipment… This subject will make great strides when it is taken up by scientists under a scientific dictatorship. Anaxagoras maintained that snow is black, but no one believed him. The social psychologists of the future will have a number of classes of school children on whom they will try different methods of producing an unshakable conviction that snow is black. Various results will soon be arrived at. First, that the influence of home is obstructive. Second, that not much can be done unless indoctrination begins before the age of ten. Third, that verses set to music and repeatedly intoned are very effective. Fourth, that the opinion that snow is white must be held to show a morbid taste for eccentricity. It is for future scientists to make these maxims precise and discover exactly how much it costs per head to make children believe that snow is black, and how much less it would cost to make them believe it is dark gray.”

Some might believe that London’s Tavistock which directed much of the counterculture movement of the 1960 is a purely western problem of no concern to China.

While China has gone far to heal the spiritual wounds caused by the Cultural Revolution which turned an armada of youth into radical red guards antagonistic to all deeper Confucian traditions under a cultural great reset, it is important to remain awake to lurking dangers even now since the minds and souls of the youth are still the primary battlefield on which humanity’s destiny is being fought.

In this regard Xi Jinping’s crackdown on online gaming addictions, feminization of men and deification of celebrities is vital to protect the masses of youth whose souls have been long targeted for corruption by social engineers of the west in a form of modern opium war.

But what about the young elite who will emerge as leaders of the future? Is cracking down on videogame addiction and celebrity cultism adequate to protect them? What sort of additional dangers are being faced on this level?

The Foundation for the Eternal Feminine

Without going into great depth, I invite the reader to review the multi billion-dollar Foundation of the Eternal Feminine founded in 2015 by systems analysis guru David Hawk (protégé of Tavistock’s Eric Trist). This strange Beijing/US-based foundation professes to shape a new generation of Chinese Joan of Arcs among the billionaire heiresses of China who represent a surprisingly large quotient of China’s young elite due to the post 1979 one China policy undertaken by Malthusian followers of the Club of Rome associated with Zhao Ziyang.

Describing the organization’s origins to a group of students in 2020, Hawk said:

“In 2015 I feared Donald Trump would become our next president. So I started a foundation in China which was called the Foundation for the Eternal Feminine and got some people to help me with it. Those people convinced some of the richest men in China owning some of the largest companies but also which only had a daughter. No son. They contributed $650 million to this foundation… it was to prepare humans for climate change and particularly to prepare women to be in charge and to be leaders of organizations during this thing we’re gonna call climate change. So this was about climate change and how to find leadership in the next 30, 40, 50 years.”

Young Chinese women recruited to this operation, are given heavy doses of conditioning across the foundation’s several elite resorts in the USA, offering to re-connect the young ladies with the harmony of nature, Daoism and cure the world of the masculine toxicity of Confucianism and Platonism.

Describing a debate with leading members of China’s Executive Committee over which philosophical pathway was the best for China in the 21st Century, Hawk stated:

“I argued China should get beyond Confucius. That Confucius was not serving them well. Too much orderliness. Too much stability. Too much obeying the rules. That in essence, China needed to go back to the wisdom of Lao Tzu and dump Confucian thinking.”

The Foundation describes that it’s purpose “is to tap into the feminine and the difference it allows for an end state. We wish to see if can make a difference to improving our relations to our various worlds via a wider perspective on who we are and what we shall become. We believe the female perspective on life offers a difference that can be very helpful and make a difference to living systems. Institutions are based in time and space, where the space of the Foundation is seen in the action in its two urban settings, Shanghai and New York, and its two rural retreats for reflection in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. These give a sense of the basis of and futures to be discovered in the Foundation. All institutions need a symbol, an icon of what they protect as they eternally become.”

On the Foundation’s website, MK Ultra’s Gregory Bateson figures prominently, alongside imagery of children, Chinese poetry, Leonard Cohen music, butterflies and dominatrixes.

Anyone ignoring this cultural inroad attempting to penetrate the soul of China’s upper crust princess-lings should pause and consider what happened when the role of Tavistock’s multifaceted war on the western baby boomer generation was overlooked in the 1940s and 1950s. As I outlined in my previous article How China’s Gorbachev was flushed in 1989, the principal use of Zhao Ziyang by the western oligarchy was to force closed systems of static equilibrium onto the management of China premised upon the supposed universal law of entropy.

Following this trend of thinking, Hawk’s foundation states that the eternal feminine “is consistent with the Second Law of Thermodynamics, a rule of science virtually ignored in education.”

Luckily, it appears that Xi Jinping understands the dangers posed by Hawk’s foundation as the Chinese government intervened to block Hawk’s desires to lead the organization placing in his stead a young heiress to China’s largest beer company into its presidency leading Hawk to state that the current government likely wishes that he be arrested.

Pope Francis Tries to Cozy Up to China

On a more direct level of Jesuit influence currently pressing onto China’s future, Jesuit Pope Francis’ efforts to bring the Vatican back into the controlling position of the Chinese Catholic Church (whose bonds were severed by Mao in 1951) has resulted in a 2018 China-Vatican provisional agreement. This agreement demands that Beijing must submit all potential church officials to the Pope for approval before they can play a role in China’s catholic community. Considering the Pope’s efforts to green Christianity by uniting the faith with the deconstruction of civilization, Paris Accords, and Green New Deal, it is an alarm bell that should not be ignored.

When one takes these facts into consideration, even the most devoted reader of Epoch Times should understand why China has found the use of social credit systems, CCTV surveillance and regulating religious movements to be of high importance.

Purging the Traitors

It isn’t merely the domains of cultural warfare and religious cults that Xi Jinping has to worry about, but additionally hives of foreign-directed agents operating on a multitude of domains within China’s government and business community.

Many of these creepy figures were purged in 1989 with the ousting of Soros puppet Zhao Ziyang and the putting down of a regime change effort at Tiananmen Square. Other traitors left in a hurry in the months leading up to the 1997 return of Hong Kong to Beijing when many oligarchs loyal to the City of London decided to seek safer sanctuary in British Canada and the USA not knowing what fate would befall them by Beijing’s courts.

Still others have been purged during the sweeping anti-corruption program launched by President Xi since 2012 including the recent purge of ex-Minister of Security Sun Lijun and his conspiratorial entourage affiliated with the networks of former President Zhang Zemin.

In expelling Sun, the party’s disciplinary committee wrote that the ex-minister had “created and spread political rumors, taken actions against others, wove a web of deceit to obtain political capital and … used unscrupulous means … to form gangs, cliques, and interest groups within the party and build his personal power.”

This battle between opposing paradigms within China gives one a clear insight into the sort of danger posed by World Economic Forum Trustee Jack Ma (member of Jiang Zemin’s Shanghai faction of the CPC) when he arrogantly criticized the CPC’s economic paradigm until he was removed to his mansion in Hangzhou and forced to eat some heavy servings of humble pie.

Much like the USA in 1776, many “united empire loyalists” chose to remain behind while other loyalists left to safer ground in British Canada. Those who remained behind forming a new local oligarchy wearing a patriotic veneer while working covertly for their chance to strike and bring the renegade colony back into the imperial fold as outlined by Cecil Rhodes.

Notes

(1) Organized along masonic levels of initiation and penetrating psychological exercises, and constant examinations, talented Jesuits who are found to “pass” the many tests placed along their path and deemed to have the right stuff are brought to certain realizations. One of the most important realizations is that the acts of sin are not the fault of the person carrying out the sin. Rather than owning sin, arduous psychological conditioning outlined within Loyola’s Meditations persuades the devotee to give over the sin of their deeds to whichever commander passes down orders from on high, with the Supreme general at the top of the hierarchy being the ultimate source of sin.

(2) Loyola’s 13 Rule in his Spiritual Meditations reads: “To be right in everything, we ought always to hold that the white which I see, is black, if the Hierarchical Church so decides it, believing that between Christ our Lord, the Bridegroom, and the Church, His Bride, there is the same Spirit which governs and directs us for the salvation of our souls.”

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review