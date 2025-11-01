Debunking the fraud of Global Warming and other Popular Delusions

In this podcast with Tom Nelson, I discuss my works and perspectives on global warming, suggesting it’s based on faulty science and used for political manipulation by oligarchs desiring a neo-feudal society. I critique figures like Mark Carney and the broader economic and political systems, outlining historical and contemporary efforts to promote true industrial growth and reveals deeper geopolitical motives. I also touch on my new debunking exposing the Roswell UFO incident as a manufactured legend.

