Debunking the Myth's of China's anti-Muslim Genocide Campaign

The Uyghur narrative has been floating around for a few years now. But which, if any, of those stories are founded in truth? Why do people in the West know so little about China? Is China the root of all evil? Special guest, author and historian Matthew Ehret joins Aziza on the Truth Be Bold Podcast to deconstruct the anti-Chinese narrative that dominates Western media and rhetoric.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review