Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Debunking the Tesla Myth part 5: Why Tesla Flattened Space and Attacked Einstein

Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret

In the previous four lectures in this limited series, I tackled the controversial topic of Nikola Tesla… not as a persecuted genius, but as a synthetic occult psyop run by black magicians devoted to overthrowing western civilization. If that sounds harsh, then I invite you to check out those episodes and then give me your feedback.

Part 1

The Dark Truth of Nikola Tesla - Part 1: A Case of Black Magick

Matthew Ehret
·
Jul 12
The Dark Truth of Nikola Tesla - Part 1: A Case of Black Magick

Do you think Nikola Tesla was a persecuted genius who just wanted to give the world free energy?

Read full story

Part 2

The Dark Side of Nikola Tesla - Part 2: Bulwer's Dream of the Coming Race

The Dark Side of Nikola Tesla - Part 2: Bulwer's Dream of the Coming Race

Matthew Ehret
·
Jul 17
Watch now

Part 3

How to Debunk the A.I Cult:

How to Debunk the A.I Cult:

Matthew Ehret
·
Jul 22
Watch now

Part 4

Dark Side of Tesla Part 4: Science at the Service of the Occult

Dark Side of Tesla Part 4: Science at the Service of the Occult

Matthew Ehret
·
Jul 25
Watch now

In this fifth and last lecture of this series, I wrap up my thesis with a look towards the infamous ‘Tesla vs Einstein’ battle over the two opposing notions of Ether, Mind, Soul and God expressed by these two iconic figures of science

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

A message to all subscribers:

Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt

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