In the wake of the January 3 flash invasion of Venezuela and exfiltration of President Maduro and his wife (coinciding on anniversary of the January 3 1989 kidnapping of President Noriega of Panama and January 3, 2020 murder of General Soleimani of Iran), many pundits have spoken.

And in the days ahead many will continue to speak.

The analyses are diverse, to say the least, ranging from those who presume Trump is operating on the level of a zero-dimensional monkey thrashing chaotically without any higher plan and adopting a foreign policy based upon the last person he spoke to, to a one-dimensional capitalist obsessed only for oil profits, to a two-Dimensional imperialist seeking to consolidate control over the Americas in opposition to evil Chinese influence … to a three-dimensional ‘riel politique’ agent committed to setting up a sphere of influence under a New Yalta, to a four-dimensional grand master working with Maduro in a concerted Kafabe operation designed to drain Venezuela’s swamp of narco terrorists before re-instating Maduro as president, to 8D chess meta grandmaster saving the world from the ancient system of oligarchy alongside a secret alliance of Putin, Maduro, Xi Jinping.

I don’t really fit perfectly within any of those particular categories, although I do think there is a plan in motion shaping the rhythm of this apparent cacophony, and I think it is tied to the very real changing of the elites now underway.

Unlike some analysts out there who also recognize a new age emerging with a new elite guard making a long-awaited move to replace the corrupt old guard, I don’t necessarily see this as a positive.

In the following two Venezuelan-focused round tables which I participated in this weekend, you’ll generally get a sense of my position, and you’ll be able to contrast that with several other experts whose hypotheses cannot and should not be discounted.

The first video is an episode of RB Ham’s Beyond the Pale where I joined up with Professor Salim Mansur (Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Western Ontario) and Donald Jeffries (Acclaimed author, and host of the ‘I Protest Podcast’)

The second roundtable took place on Sunday morning under the banner of Pluralia Dialogos where I got to chat with Martin Sieff, and Arnaud Develay (geopolitical analyst and Russian-based French lawyer) which can be viewed here:

