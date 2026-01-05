Matt Ehret's Insights

LynnMarie
4h

Venezuela Currently Has:

1. 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 34th largest in the world

2. 300 billion barrels of crude oil reserves, largest in the world

3. 4 billion tons of iron ore reserves, worth nearly $600 billion

4. 8,000+ tons of gold resources, the largest in Latin America

5. 500+ million tons of coal reserves

6. 2% of the world’s total renewable freshwater resources

7. Untapped strategic minerals including nickel, copper, and phosphates

Venezuela is now a “strategic” US asset.

Peter: of Family Forrest
2h

The Venezuelan Oil Narative is PURE THEATRE

https://renegaderesources.pro/p/the-venezuelan-oil-narative-is-pure?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

