I recently had the chance to deliver a speech during a two day conference/dinner/film screening of Never Again Is Now Global in Hamilton Ontario sponsored by an amazing team of Canadian patriots who formed an organization called Trinity Productions in the wake of Canada’s Freedom Convoy.

Among the amazing guests whom I was honored to share the platform with included the star of the entire event itself, Holocaust survivor/activist Vera Sherav and other leading anti-fascist activists such as German MP Christine Anderson, Children Health Defense Fund leader Amanda Forbes, Viva Frei, investigative journalist Trish Wood, and Father Henry Hildebrandt.

Sadly the official recordings of the speeches have not been made available yet, so until then, here’s a recording taken from an Iphone of my remarks on Canada on the fight for freedom in Canada and how unreconstructed Nazis that were never punished after WWII created systems that now must finally be defeated.

Or watch on Bitcute here.

