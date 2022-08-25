Deprogram with Michael Parker and Matt Ehret: Countergang Operations and Why the Trump Card is Still in Play
This week, I had a good discussion with TNT Radio’s Michael Parker where we unpacked counter-gang operations in general with a focus on Steve Bannon specifically. We also spent a good deal of time discussing the relevance of Donald Trump and the reason the former President continues to pose a threat to financier oligarchy.
Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
Excellent discussion!