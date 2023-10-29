In this episode of Coffee and Mike, host Michael Farris and I discuss a wide range of topics from the roots of transhumanism, the psycho-dynamics (emphasis on 'psycho') of oligarchical personality types, the perversion of democracy and cultural mediocrity, drug cults, epistemic warfare etc. We also talk video games, mind control and the reasons why horror movies exist.

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here

To donate to our new documentaries, click here:

https://canadianpatriot.org/support-us/

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress