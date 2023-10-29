Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
Diagnosing Cultural Corruption and Navigating Mental Minefields (Coffee and Mike)
In this episode of Coffee and Mike, host Michael Farris and I discuss a wide range of topics from the roots of transhumanism, the psycho-dynamics (emphasis on 'psycho') of oligarchical personality types, the perversion of democracy and cultural mediocrity, drug cults, epistemic warfare etc. We also talk video games, mind control and the reasons why horror movies exist.