Dialogos featuring Cynthia Chung: The Iran War... Has Cheney's Dream Come True?
In this episode of Pluralia Dialogos, I spoke to Rising Tide Foundation president Cynthia Chung about the Iran war, the threat to the Multipolar Alliance, Trump’s anti-American System tariff policy, supply chain breakdown, maritime choke holds and pathways towards war avoidance... is the Gordian Knot of Greater Israel impossible to unravel or are there sane pathways forward?
https://youtube.com/live/0Ji9as2z_ZQ
Follow Cynthia's work here:
cynthiachung.substack.com
and here: risingtidefoundation.net
It’s been a little over two weeks. There should be caution when reading and listening to Iranian reports which have not been credible. The Left wants the US to lose right out of the gate. And finally, there is rising antisemitism coming from our universities and the Democratic Party itself. I do appreciate the historical context that this site provides in order to analyze as best we can (without embedded reporters from various news outlets)the true situation on the ground in Iran.