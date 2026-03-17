In this episode of Pluralia Dialogos, I spoke to Rising Tide Foundation president Cynthia Chung about the Iran war, the threat to the Multipolar Alliance, Trump’s anti-American System tariff policy, supply chain breakdown, maritime choke holds and pathways towards war avoidance... is the Gordian Knot of Greater Israel impossible to unravel or are there sane pathways forward?

https://youtube.com/live/0Ji9as2z_ZQ

Follow Cynthia's work here:

cynthiachung.substack.com

and here: risingtidefoundation.net