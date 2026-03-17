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Matt Ehret's Insights

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Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
2h

It’s been a little over two weeks. There should be caution when reading and listening to Iranian reports which have not been credible. The Left wants the US to lose right out of the gate. And finally, there is rising antisemitism coming from our universities and the Democratic Party itself. I do appreciate the historical context that this site provides in order to analyze as best we can (without embedded reporters from various news outlets)the true situation on the ground in Iran.

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