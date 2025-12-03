Discovering the REAL Atlantis: A Rising Tide Foundation Interview with Jack Kelley

The myth of Atlantis has become one of the greatest enigmas and subjects of fantasy, theosophical spin, sci fi and gossip in our modern day.

However, does a method of analysis exist that may finally resolve the many paradoxes surrounding Atlantis and identify its true location and, more importantly, Plato’s intentional purpose behind the story he outlined in his Critias and Timaeus Dialogues over 2500 years ago?



In this incredible Rising Tide Foundation Interview, I speak with researcher Jack Kelley (creator of the award winning 2024 film The Atlantis Puzzle and new book by the same name) about his efforts to bring the real story to light following the groundbreaking discoveries of his guide and mentor George Sarantatis.



Jack describes how this discovery requires a re-appreciation for the mind and most importantly the METHOD of analysis developed by Plato who lived and wrote his dialogues at a time of civilizational crisis and with a specific intention.

Jack and George Sarantatis also make the point that cracking the ‘Atlantis Puzzle’ means following the lead of the great Hans Schliemann (discoverer of Troy), by taking the genuine original Greek texts authored by Plato seriously instead of treating the text like a work of pure imagination. This exercise thus means learning where systematic mistranslations of the Timeaus and Criteas have been spread by Sophists such as Oxford Classicist Benjamin Jowett across centuries derailing the actual truths of Atlantis’ real location and broader lessons available to all honest minds. It also means zeroing in on specific details, words, language, climatology, and other clues left intentionally by Plato throughout his texts. It also means overcoming the false belief that our subjective selves are separate from the objective fact of Plato’s composition, as he did write for all future generations as well as his own.



There are many discoveries to be made, and this study is really the gift that keeps on giving.

However, don’t take my word for it.

Generate these potent hypotheses for yourself by watching The Atlantis Puzzle and purchasing a copy of the book today.



Watch the trailer here

If you would prefer to watch the Rising Tide Foundation interview on Youtube or Spotify you can do that here or here





