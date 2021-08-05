Dodecahedral Observatory Update with Patrick Cyr & Matthew Ehret [en français et anglais]

In this video featuring french and english subtitles, Patrick Cyr and Matthew Ehret discuss the importance of the golden section in biology, physics, art and astronomy with an update on Patrick's nearly-completed new observatory inspired by Kepler's model of the Solar System.

Our previous video featuring this exciting project can be found here: https://youtu.be/9OVa2Dz_ZTA

Dans cette vidéo, mettant en vedette Patrick Cyr et Matthew Ehret, l’on discute de l’importance de la proportion dorée en biologie, en physique, dans les arts et en astronomie. L’on vous donne également une mise à jour du projet, presque complété, du nouvel observatoire astronomique de Patrick -inspiré des travaux sur le modèle du système solaire de Kepler.

La vidéo précédente, présentant les débuts prometteurs du projet, est disponible ici : https://youtu.be/9OVa2Dz_ZTA