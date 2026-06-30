I always have a great time chatting with my friend Alex over at the Doenut Factory. This week we chatted about my new film Black Sun Rising, and broader occult subterfuge mis-shaping our world.

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Our newest film is now available! "Black Sun Rising: The Esoteric Roots of Fascism Past and Present" Matthew Ehret · Jun 6 The new Canadian Patriot Review film will reveal the dark esoteric underpinnings of Blavatsky’s Luciferian society, how a ‘secret doctrine’ influenced a young Adolf when still a student run by a New Templar order of Cistercians, the creation of Zionism from the bowels of Anglo-German Freemasonic agencies, and the strange happenings in Wewelsburg Castle that saw occultists attempt to channel demons to assist in the invocation of a new thousand year reich. Watch now

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

In tandem with the release of this new film, Cynthia and I have published a 200 page Special Report which is now available for purchase on Amazon as a hardcover, paperback or Kindle… as well as PDF on Gumroad.