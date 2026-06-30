Doenut Factory | FASCIST OCCULTISM & THE BLACK SUN RISING
I always have a great time chatting with my friend Alex over at the Doenut Factory. This week we chatted about my new film Black Sun Rising, and broader occult subterfuge mis-shaping our world.
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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).
In tandem with the release of this new film, Cynthia and I have published a 200 page Special Report which is now available for purchase on Amazon as a hardcover, paperback or Kindle… as well as PDF on Gumroad.