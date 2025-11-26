This week, a few friends pointed me to an interview that took place between two men whom I like very much, and even consider friends (Peter Duke and Hrvoje Moric).

To cut to the chase, I found the entire interview extremely disappointing, and would like to share those reasons here...

Early on in the interview, Peter mentions his appreciation for the EIR research on the topic of Lord Palmerston’s Zoo (which everyone should watch in full).



Peter also mentions his appreciation for the concept of ‘Epistemological Warfare’ as the principled battleground shaping history.



This. too, I approve and appreciate.

However, there are four major points that are more than a little disappointing laid out during the interview...

Four Epistemological Blindspots

1) Peter lays out his thesis that Neuro-Linguistic Programming techniques are a substitute for needing to understand any particular topic debated within the information war.

The logic advanced by Peter is that NLP allows the human mind to appreciate structures of logical argumentation, which empowers the mind of an NLP user to see holes or fallacies without needing to carry out serious studies into any particular topic.

(For some critical analysis of the origins of NLP as a substitute for human thinking in the bowels of the Mithraic hub known as ‘The Esalen Institute’ in Big Sur California see Cynthia Chung’s Huxley’s Ultimate Revolution: The Battle for Your Mind and the Relativity of Madness)

2) After establishing his belief that NLP techniques (involving semantic rules, and pattern recognition analysis) can result in genuine knowledge, Peter then proceeds to share his belief that Chat GPT and AI can create summaries of complex writings, books etc in order to save us time.

Theoretically, if one wishes a layman’s grasp of a technical paper, and if one doesn’t become deluded into believing that the type of knowledge gathered by this sort of modern Cliff Notes is equivalent to earning real knowledge by actively reading source texts, then this too may not be destructive. Peter appears to make no such differentiation between thumbnail pseudo knowledge versus true earned knowledge.

3) The thesis that the symbol of Phrygian caps on revolutionary banners and flags throughout the 18-19th century indicates that evil mystery cults have fully controlled every revolution against those Satanic mystery cults from 1776 to the present.

4) The concluding notion (a corollary of #3) that every nation that wields any significant power today is equally committed to global enslavement, depopulation and essentially a dystopic digital hell-scape.

In this report, I would like to address several flaws in Peter’s analysis which I hope will help viewers (and hopefully my friend Peter) come to a more nuanced analysis of the facts at hand, and perhaps come to see the flaws of AI/NLP-managed thinking as incommensurably inferior to human creative reason.

Today, I will address the flawed argument that all revolutions against tyranny are illusory controlled oppositions with a focus on first: The battle over the meaning of the Phrygian Cap (originating in the Ionian Revolt against the Persian Empire in 499-493BC, followed by the view that the BRICS/Multipolar Alliance is simply a different flavor of totalitarian evil, as posited by Peter and Hrvoje.)

The Issue of Phrygian Caps and Symbol-Mindedness

Among those state and federal flags of the Americas featuring the Phrygian Cap which Peter outlines in his presentation, we find: The State of Iowa, New Jersey, North Carolina, Idaho, Arkansas, Hawaii, New York, West Verginia and the US Senate. Peter points out that it is also found on the 1867 Liberty Dollar and the earlier 1783 Libertatis Medal designed by Ben Franklin.

Among those Latin America/Caribbean republics, which feature the Phrygian cap, Peter showcases: Uruguay, Cuba, Argentina, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Paraguay, the City of Rio de Janeiro, and St Catarina in Brazil.

It is demonstrable that the recent occult-ridden French Olympics not only had a Phrygian cap serve as its mascot, but featured a number of Mithraic themes throughout, as I outlined in The Occult Messaging of the Olympics on Del Bigtree’s Highwire.

The Phyrgian Cap which was used as a motif of liberty during the French Revolution, and absurdly evil French Olympics clearly pays homage to the mystery cults of Mithra, Cybele Attis and Orpheus which sought to destroy Christianity in the early years of the new movement.

However, does that mean that those representations of the Phrygian Cap that occur on all American and Latin American federal and state crests demonstrate that Mithraists and mystery cultists have been running all of North America for the past centuries?

Does this mean that the fight for freedom of 1776 was a Mithraic trap due to the appearance of the Phrygian cap?

That would be a grave over-simplification. I am here referring to the evidence that there is now, just as there has ALWAYS BEEN, a battle over the meaning of symbols stretching back to the most ancient times.

A pentagon can signify the golden section and thus, the mind of the divine plane of the Creator... or it could symbolize Baphoment worship and satanism.

A triangle can symbolize the Holy Trinity and the tri-une nature of Creator, Created and Creation as a function of Truth, Beauty and Goodness... OR it can signify threefold alchemical Rosicrucian occultism, or the Gnostic trinity.

Red and white stripes can indicate an idea of freedom from tyranny, or it can represent the British East India Company.

The same goes for the symbol of of the Phyrgian Cap.

These sorts of symbols are never one simple thing, and in the case of the 499-493 BC Revolt of the Ionian City States (aka: Phrygia) against the Persian Empire, the Phrygian cap was a symbol of freedom and honor, which coincided with Solon’s defeat of the oligarchy of Athens, the 490 BC famous Battle of Marathon, and the age of Aeschylus, Sophocles, Socrates, Plato etc which gave birth to the best of the thing sometimes called ‘western civilization’.

Thus freedom minded leaders throughout the ages who know the terrain of battle stretching back to ancient times will tend to promote the cap for those reasons.

After the Ionian revolt was sabotaged and Anatolia was re-absorbed under the controls of the Persian Empire (aka: Marcher Lord of Babylon, which managed the global mystery cults), THEN the symbol of the cap was re-branded by the new deities Mithras and Cybele-Attis, which were infused into the governance of the beaten broken Anatolian/Ionian people.

At left: Mithras and at right: Attis- both imported to Rome via Phrygia during the 2nd Punic War

Those cults did not feature deities wearing Phrygian caps UNTIL the revolts were put down and they were installed into Turkey prior to being brought into Rome during the 2nd Punic War (218 – 201 BC). Mithra’s first official appearance in Rome appears to have occured during the period of the general Pompey (100-48 BC,) and earlier Persian renditions of Mithra (prior to the cult’s infusion into Phrygia a century after the republican rebellion of 493 BC) featured no Phrygian cap.

If anyone were to carry out a simplistic pattern recognition form of analysis (akin to ChatGPT, Grok or OpenAI), then any poor soul observing the empirical facts laid out by Peter Duke on Hrvoje’s show must quickly become black pilled.

In the worst sense of the word.

And why not? The very appearance of Phrygian caps on so many revolutionary banners across the Americas from 1780 through the 19th century will indicate only one possible conclusion: The satanic cults which have steered the world since ancient times must have controlled every single side in every battle for all time, including the American revolution. Every freedom struggle against empire was always controlled by the Empire.

But I can understand why people come to those sorts of conclusions.

If people are conditioned to only evaluate reality from the framework of “pattern-recognition” thinking, or pure bottom up empiricism, without any appreciation for the higher realm of causality discussed at length by Plato, Cicero, St. Augustine, Leibniz, or Lyndon LaRouche (to name just a few notables), then it is only natural to embrace the conclusion that ‘everything is controlled and wired to destroy and enslave the people’.

Every fight for liberty has been merely controlled opposition in a dialectic managed by a Satanic occult priesthood.

If that is true, then it follows that all power in our present age is also managed by different segments of the same Team Evil, and nothing would merit the term “good” except perhaps one’s own delusional yearning to become a resilient survivor in an apocalypse with one’s little tribe of fellow Hunger Games buddies trying to battle other slave colonies for scraps while trying to meditate to not shit one’s pants while waiting to die.

This exercise in nuanced thinking (and rejecting the belief that Neurolinguistic Programming and Open AI can assist us in gaining actual truth), we can now proceed to the second corrolary conclusion which Peter Duke makes in the interview…

The Multipolar Alliance is Controlled Opposition Argument

Admittedly, from a purely pattern-recognition level (ie; looking purely at banking mechanisms or words on diplomatic documents), then it can certainly be said that similarities are to be found between Eurasian/BRICS nations and NATO/Trans Atlantic systems.

Fine.

However, when taking into consideration the higher realm of Universal Principles, which is essential to any proper study of Epistemological warfare (ie: not just the lower realm of materialism, but both the higher realm of first principles as well as contingent mechanics,) then a very different picture emerges.

From this domain of Universal Principles, we can easily see a pronounced and meaningful conflict and opposition of a none-Hegelian sort at play shaping world history DESPITE agreements to various mechanisms of digital banking, etc often being similar.

The higher realm of UNIVERSAL PRINCIPLES (ie: Metaphysics and the realm of Platonic IDEAS) matters more than every other consideration, as one side in today’s struggle to shape the terms of the new system is provably animated by an INTENTION to kill off 90-95% of the human species and only allow the 5-10% living to be as stupid, degenerate and decadent as possible.

Meanwhile, the policies generated by those nations sometimes labelled ‘multipolar’ (at least at this stage of the game) are demonstrably opposed to that death cult agenda.

A proven commitment to abundance creation, eliminating scarcity, creative flanking maneuvers to stop wars, increase interconnectivity instead of destroying via divide-conquer etc etc are provable, measurable consequences animating the principled ideas and open system policies shaping this ‘multipolar alliance of nations’.

I laid out a pretty thorough evaluation of China’s actual program to undermine systems of Malthusian control and tyranny pretty exhaustively in ‘BRICS+ VS. the WEF: The Clash of Two Green Paradigms’ and ‘Communism, Capitalism and Feudalism: How Nominalism Makes us Fools.’

Are there agents, and deep state saboteurs in multipolar leaning nations from Mexico, Latin America more broadly, Asia, Russia, Africa etc?

OF COURSE.

(Case in point: here’s a former Bank of China Chairman who was just arrested and given the death sentence this week. Wonder why this never happens to American bankers?).

Does that mean that we can simplify everything down to a nice clean formula of “everyone is committed to global enslavement and death”?

No.

Some Closing Thoughts

If any of the above elementary facts surrounding the economic projects built in Eurasia were more well known in the western media landscape, I believe that it would be much more difficult to either 1) Demonize Russia or China as the cause of our problems or 2) posit that the multipolar alliance is just another depopulation-fixated controlled opposition committed to global enslavement.

As I said at the beginning of this report, similar words and symbols might be used by representatives of either side of a fight, but the meaning, design, purpose and intention shaping the substance of these words represents two very different visions for the future.

When one seriously studies what China, Russia, India and other members of the multipolar alliance are actually doing, how they are doing it and why, it has hopefully become clearer that the Eurasian/multipolar operating system is incompatible with the ancient formula for depopulation, war and stupidification used by oligarchy’s for thousands of years.

Ironically, we find those same principles which animated the best of the leading intelligentsia led by Ben Franklin in 1776 and earlier Ionian Rebellion of 499 BC to be identical in principle (though not in form) to that fight being led by China and its allies today.

Neither Chat GPT or Grok will ever be able to come to that conclusion, despite it’s being correct.

If you’d like to really understand how this game is played and how to empower yourself to act upon the causal principles of history, pick up Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops and share this material…

