Making non-AI audiobooks is hard work.

It takes time, and laborious editing. That is why it is so fulfilling when a talented human voice emerges that does justice to the words written across our books.

Cynthia and I are so grateful to Hugh Trudeau (Unfinished Symphony), Bob Pocius (Breaking Free of Psyops), Linda Ehret (Rosicrucian Golem), and Graham Dunlop (Mystery Babylon and Age of Aquarius) for having put in the immense effort to make these audiobooks a reality.

For all paid subscribers to this substack, you can download all the audiobooks using the links below: