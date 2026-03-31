Dr. Mark Trozzi and I talk about 'The Hidden Battle Between Empire & Sovereignty in North America'
In this wide-ranging overview, Dr. Mark Trozzi and I explore the deeper forces that shape political systems, economic policy, and historical narratives.
Drawing from centuries of geopolitical history, we discuss an enduring conflict between two competing models of society: one rooted in human sovereignty, development, and natural law, and another based on oligarchical control and imperial management of populations.
The conversation moves from the American Revolution to modern technocratic institutions, touching on the power of privatized finance, the role of ideology in shaping societies, and the structural legacy of empire that still influences political systems today, including in Canada.
Understanding these forces is essential if we hope to reclaim meaningful self-government and create a more prosperous future.
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A message to all subscribers:
Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt
My recent work provides a structural explanation for why the reforms you describe often struggle to take hold. I have developed a theoretical framework called "Institutional Closure."
In my research, I demonstrate that modern institutions—including universities and health agencies—have developed a "bureaucratic immune system." This system allows them to perform the rituals of reform while remaining unable to correct their errors internally. I call this the "Silent Drift."
I have recently completed a trilogy of essays that move from a specific case study (academic exclusion at Université Laval) to a general theory on how Western institutions neutralize dissent through procedural density and "administrative ghosting."
https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/
https://indepnews.org/en/why-canada-cannot-handle-dissent/
https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/
https://indepnews.org/en/restoring-the-democratic-pulse/
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/tyranny-without-fear
https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship
Do be aware that top down highly scaled political and economic systems take centuries to evolve. They are complex adaptive systems that are composed of complex adaptive systems. No one makes one up. Never happened, never will. And when they break, they do not reconstitute. As they are products of the constraints and capacities that produced them, and as that context has forever vanished — as all yesterdays must — our broken system will not be reconstituted. A new complex adaptive system may evolve, in time. It may include humans. It may not.
But we can create systems that constantly evolve. It is hard to think about when all that seems possible to imagine is left/right, up/down/ mine/yours — and all the other false dichotomies. But one thing we know we cannot stop is evolution, biological, cultural, whatever — it never stops. Perhaps it is time we embraced it. We can, and have, done so much more than left/right.