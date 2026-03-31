Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
15h

My recent work provides a structural explanation for why the reforms you describe often struggle to take hold. I have developed a theoretical framework called "Institutional Closure."

In my research, I demonstrate that modern institutions—including universities and health agencies—have developed a "bureaucratic immune system." This system allows them to perform the rituals of reform while remaining unable to correct their errors internally. I call this the "Silent Drift."

I have recently completed a trilogy of essays that move from a specific case study (academic exclusion at Université Laval) to a general theory on how Western institutions neutralize dissent through procedural density and "administrative ghosting."

https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/

https://indepnews.org/en/why-canada-cannot-handle-dissent/

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

https://indepnews.org/en/restoring-the-democratic-pulse/

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/tyranny-without-fear

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

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Bob Rebholz's avatar
Bob Rebholz
11h

Do be aware that top down highly scaled political and economic systems take centuries to evolve. They are complex adaptive systems that are composed of complex adaptive systems. No one makes one up. Never happened, never will. And when they break, they do not reconstitute. As they are products of the constraints and capacities that produced them, and as that context has forever vanished — as all yesterdays must — our broken system will not be reconstituted. A new complex adaptive system may evolve, in time. It may include humans. It may not.

But we can create systems that constantly evolve. It is hard to think about when all that seems possible to imagine is left/right, up/down/ mine/yours — and all the other false dichotomies. But one thing we know we cannot stop is evolution, biological, cultural, whatever — it never stops. Perhaps it is time we embraced it. We can, and have, done so much more than left/right.

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