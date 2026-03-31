In this wide-ranging overview, Dr. Mark Trozzi and I explore the deeper forces that shape political systems, economic policy, and historical narratives.

Drawing from centuries of geopolitical history, we discuss an enduring conflict between two competing models of society: one rooted in human sovereignty, development, and natural law, and another based on oligarchical control and imperial management of populations.

The conversation moves from the American Revolution to modern technocratic institutions, touching on the power of privatized finance, the role of ideology in shaping societies, and the structural legacy of empire that still influences political systems today, including in Canada.

Understanding these forces is essential if we hope to reclaim meaningful self-government and create a more prosperous future.

Watch on Substack above or on Youtube here or Rumble here

Follow Dr. Trozzi on Substack here or his website here

A message to all subscribers:

Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt

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