Dear Rising Tide Community members,

On behalf of Matthew and Cynthia, I wish to express our apologies for the issues surrounding the RTF presentation by Drago Bosnic, which was scheduled to take place today at 2pm ET. Madison and I were assigned the responsibility of hosting this event, but regrettably, we did not receive the correct login details required to act as hosts on Zoom before Matthew was scheduled to start his presentation at 2 pm ET for the symposium occurring today in Toronto. We sincerely apologize to Mr. Bosnic and to everyone who patiently awaited his talk. The presentation will need to be rescheduled, and Matthew will share the details regarding the new date in the near future. We appreciate your understanding and patience.

Sincerely,

MayCee Holmes

Share