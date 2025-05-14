Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean-Marie Boilard's avatar
Jean-Marie Boilard
11h

Great thanks Matthew. Really appreciated participating in this Peace Roundtable session.

Thanks also for the references, vidéos, etc. Of historical importance, but what's discouraging is how these evil people just don't care for the damage they create. They smile, laugh out loud but deep inside I'm certain - unless they're really "sickos" - they know they went beyond what is possible for forgiveness and that their after-life will be in hell

Jean-Marie

Harfang67

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture