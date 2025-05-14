This past Sunday, I thought it were appropriate that our usual Peace Roundtable be devoted to a memorial of the life of Dr. Edward Lozansky.

Many of Ed’s longtime friends and collaborators spoke eloquently during this memorial session which was full of beautiful recollections and commitments to keep his mission alive.

If you’d like to access links to download Ed’s 2020 autobiography, his Waltz for Peace and watch his 2023 film The Other America, click here.

Watch the proceedings of the memorial here:

If you’d like to participate in future peace roundtables under the banner of the American University in Moscow, which will continue to occur every second Sunday, either upgrade to a paid subscription to this Substack, or write to info@risingtidefoundation.net requesting to receive access.