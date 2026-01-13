The moment has finally arrived!



Cynthia and I are proud announce that as of today, the Rising Tide Foundation feature film ‘Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders’ is available to watch for free.

Edgar Poe’s birthday is coming up on January 19th and we decided that removing the paywall and making his story available to all would be the best way to celebrate.



After 180 years of slanderous portrayals as an death obsessed opium addict, our film (made possible through the immense talent of our poet-film making friend David Gosselin) will cast light on the truth behind the ritual murder of Edgar Allan Poe and his heroic fight to defend principles of republicanism against the enemies of humanity.



Based on original research featured in Revenge of the Mystery Cults volume 3 (Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery and Other Tales of Ratiocination), this film will explore for the first time, the deeper meaning behind many of his most famous short stories with special emphasis on his Tales of Ratiocination, the Society of Cincinnati and the death of Mary Rogers.



A surprising story of witch covens, occult societies, masonic networks and ancient evil will emerge as you plunge into this tale of true crime.



