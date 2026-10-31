Cynthia and I decided to celebrate Halloween by sending out our recent 75 minute film which we did with director David Gosselin titled ‘Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders’ in order to showcase something really spooky… the infiltration of American society by a Rosicrucian-connected network of witch covens which Edgar Poe did battle with during his entire adulf life.

In this film (adapted from several chapters of the third volume of Revenge of the Mystery Cults), we unpack not only the reasons for Poe’s murder, their connection to both the Spiritualist and Transcendentalist networks inside the USA, and the deeper connection of Sibyl’s Cave in New Jersey, which was the site of the very real ritual murder of Poe’s friend Mary Rogers… the last surviving offspring of an important line of the Mathers family who appeared to have suffered a multi-generational curse/vendetta.

I guarantee that by the end of this show, you will never look at Edgar Poe, his short stories, or his poems, the same way, ever again.