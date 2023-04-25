Today marks the anniversary of convergence of Russian and American soldiers who embraced at the Elbe River in Germany signalling an end to the danger of a Nazi-ruled global government. This high point in US-Russian friendship signalled a hope for a new age in international relations founded upon win-win cooperation and global development. Sadly, with Roosevelt’s untimely death, a different fate awaited humanity as the deep state quickly moved to take control of US domestic and foreign policy, shattering the hope for a post-imperial order provoking Stalin to state to FDR’s son that “the great dream has died”.

