This week, I popped onto the popular podcast ‘The Doenut Factory’ to discuss my new trilogy of books, which involved some big concepts pertaining to oligarchical systems of control from ancient times to the present, and what healthy well integrated human beings have done about this ugly aberation’s existence throughout history. There’s alot going on in this episode so if you jump into this, don’t forget your thinking cap.
So I'd like to thank you for information disclosed in your excellent book Science Unshackled. Today a powerful boom that lasted a bit scared the whole northeast. Consoling neighbours I then took them to the website you referenced in your book, www.ssgeo.org and noted the accuracy of exactly when they predicted it and where. Looks like we've got another event later this evening. Wonder how much the predator class makes with their foreknowledge of these events as they place bets on the market? Seeing that this REAL science goes back hundreds or more years, what a gargantuan effort they've made to be sure the rest of us were never educated in it. My gratitude and this website is now going even more viral.