In this episode of Doenut factory, I had the chance to break down the reality behind UFOs, and the creation of a global synthetic drug cult driven by a Luciferian mass initiation process under the form of a new Great Narrative and Great Reset.
Elite Cults, Ritualistic Crusade & New Age UFO Psy0p
Wait a minute Matt. I’ve seen you suck back on the bottle. Clearly, you LOVE that hard-core, nasty narcotic alcohol, but I totally respect your right to swill as much booze as you wish. And I’m sure both of us dislike unruly drunks, especially those who venture out into public spaces puking and pissing on everything, correct?
Also, I LOVE cake, especially personal cakes, pies, cookies, biscuits…as well as cannabis. Yes, sir, I LOVE Organic Weed and all “regenerative” organic farmers in general. But I do Not like uneducated potheads, though I’ve never know one personally or can prove they even exist. But for sure, I’ve known lots of drunks, and I’ve never been able to tolerate booze, though I’ve been around it my entire life, from casual drinkers to family bar owners, and I was NEVER irrationally-judgmental about it, especially towards those who love to get drunk in their private businesses, clubs & homes.
Help me End the hypocrisy, Matt. Help ME End the inhumane and unconstitutional Crime of Prohibition—criminalizing freedom & choice—for “legitimate regulation and fair sales taxation” to properly fund student-controlled public schools—for the love of honest, intelligent free people with real choice and to end all war. Please. Love you, man.🍺🍷🥮🧁🍪🍩👈🏽for you, on me.—jeff lubina