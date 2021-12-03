Ellen Brown and I chat about the Greening of Finance and the New Global PPP Landgrab

This week, I had the great pleasure to have a short chat with public banking expert and over-all good soul Ellen Brown. The topic of our 10 minute chat (played on her weekly program ‘Its Our Money’) was the greening of finance now underway as part of the COP26, and Great Reset Initiative.

Supplementary reading:

Conservation or Land Grab? The Financialization of Nature | WEB OF DEBT BLOG (ellenbrown.com)

Davos Billionaires Want to Save the Planet… Why Don’t Developing Countries Trust Them? – the Canadian patriot

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .