Ellen Brown and I Discuss The Clash of the Two Americas, Public Banking, A.I and More

This week, I had the great pleasure to chat with legendary economist and lawyer Ellen Brown (President of the Public Banking Institute) in order to discuss my new book The Clash of the Two Americas vol. 1: The Unfinished Symphony. Our conversation moves through many side topics, from public banking, principles of science, creativity and even the fraud of artificial intelligence.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .