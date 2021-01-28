Ellen Brown and Matt Ehret Discuss: A Brief History of Economic Warfare and the American System

This week, I had the great pleasure to speak with Ellen Brown (Founder of the Public Banking Insitute, and author of Web of Debt) on the topic of the American System of Political Economy, Social Engineering and the nature of economic warfare.

During this fruitful interview, we not only discussed the false polarization of Top Down (Keynesian) vs Bottom Up (Austrian School) thinking which has blinded so many citizens across the west to the real history of the American System, but also explored how hyperinflation, austerity, speculation and war have been used by the oligarchy to de-stabilize humanity for hundreds of years.