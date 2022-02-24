Emergency Broadcast!!! From The Ukraine/Russian Front Lines Expert Panel
In this emergency Rogue News emergency broadcast, V, CJ, Alex Krainer, Tim Kirby, Joaquin Flores and I unpack the earth shaking developments that have unfolded since Russia's recognition of the Donbass republics and military intervention into the Nazi-ridden Ukrainian defense forces.
Or watch on Bitchute here
And Rumble here
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.