Emergency Election Broadcast with Anton Chaitin: Lessons of JFK's War with the Deep State for Today
I sit down for a punchy 30 min emergency broadcast with master historian Anton Chaitkin who draws on 50 years of historical research to present his considerations of the dynamics going into the elections with a look to the battles fought by JFK and the deep state operatives who killed him.
Read the two referenced articles by Anton (and subscribe to Anton's Substack):
Can the “Bay of Pigs” Men Force the Hand of the Next President?
The Coup, Then and Now – The Enemies of Humanity Try to Give Trump the JFK Treatment
