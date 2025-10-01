Entropy: Scientific Fact or Political Hoax?

In this seventh lecture of a new course on Open vs Closed Systems for Russia’s Nasha Zavtra publishing and the Academy for International Cooperation, Matthew Ehret discusses Entropy (aka: the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics), and the opposing theory of Anti-Entropy.

This exercise involves a review of the principled battle between Gottfried Leibniz vs the Newtonians, the roots of Thermodynamics from Denis Papin and Leibniz through Lazare Carnot and Sadi Carnot, and the perversion of the science of thermodynamics by Royal Society devotees to Isaac Newton such as Lord Kelvin, Rudolf Clausius, Sir Arthur Eddington and Lord Bertrand Russell.

How entropy was turned into the foundation for the later development of cybernetics, information theory and systems analysis is explored both from a scientific domain and also a political/cultural domain. A case is made for anti-entropy as the dominant law shaping the universe.

Watch lecture 1 here:

Watch lecture 2 here:

Watch lecture 3 here:

Watch lecture 4 here:

Watch lecture 5 here:

Watch lecture 6 here:

Watch Episode 7 here:

For Russian speakers, watch Russian versions of this course series here

For homeschoolers, or those who simply enjoy doing extra homework

Writings by Gottfried Leibniz

Writings by Henry C Carey

Writings by Vladimir Vernadsky

Writings by Max Planck

Writings by Albert Einstein

Writings by Lyndon LaRouche

Get Science Unshackled here

Matt and Cynthia’s books

Author Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I have written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media, Beyond Geopolitics on RTF and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my various social media accounts:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Telegram: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

You can also support my work on Patreon

*A General Notice from a new sponsor to this substack (Expat Money):

If you care about your liberty and your financial freedom, you need to hear about this.

From October 10th to 12th, Mikkel Thorup — host of The Expat Money Show, a program that I recently had the pleasure to participate in — is bringing together top experts from around the world for the Expat Money Online Summit… and it’s completely free to attend.

You’ll learn how to legally protect your wealth, secure second residencies and citizenships, reduce your tax burden, and own property abroad — all to safeguard your freedom.

This year’s focus is Latin America, where opportunity is booming.

Argentina and El Salvador is undergoing a dramatic transformations making it more conducive for foreigners to move, and Panama and Paraguay are offering simple residency programs.

Mikkel was born and raised in Canada, and is particularly passionate about helping Canadians seek higher ground and set up an offshore escape plan.

A “Plan B” is no longer optional — it’s essential.

Reserve your free ticket at ExpatMoneySummit.com.