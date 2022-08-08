In this 4th of a series of historical videos inspired by the audiobook of Clash of the Two Americas vol 1 (the Unfinished Symphony) you will be introduced to a side of Benjamin Franklin which has been suppressed by 250 years of revisionist history. This involves seeing him as a scientist, statesmen, poet and cultural warrior operating on a very long wave of history.

