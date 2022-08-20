In this 6th episode of the ongoing series of history videos based upon the Clash of the Two Americas: Unfinished Symphony, we are introduced to the founding of the British Fifth Column in North America that has come to be known as the 'Deep State’. The role of Aaron Burr will be of special relevance in this tale and the true nature of Wall Street as an arm of the City of London embedded deeply within the heart of the USA.

