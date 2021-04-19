ESCAPING THE BRAVE NEW WORLD PODCAST WITH MATT EHRET AND DAVID GOSSELIN: CREATIVITY AND BRAINWASHING

How did western civilization loose its connections to the historic moral and philosophical traditions that had imbued it with a love of progress, a respect for the past and sacrifice for the future for centuries?

In this discussion between the Chained Muse editor-in-chief David Gosselin and RTF director Matthew Ehret, this question is unpacked from a variety of angles. This episode deals with the rise of social engineering during the 20th century with a focus on London's Tavistock Clinic, MK Ultra, CIA cultural warfare in the post-war age under the Congress for Cultural Freedom and much more. We explore the roots of epistemological warfare stretching back to the days of ancient Athens and delve into post-WWII techniques deployed in the form of the Frankfurt School, the rise of “political correctness”, and the "authoritarian personality project" which aimed to proclaim that individual genius, moral leadership or love of truth were merely forms of fascism that must be destroyed by new forms of "group think" and "popular opinion" in order for free capitalist democracy to win the Cold War.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the'Untold History of Canada' book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .