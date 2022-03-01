In this presentation delivered to the Day 6 proceedings of the Coronavirus Grand Jury hearing organized by Dr. Reiner Fullmich and his team of international lawyers, I was asked to deliver remarks elucidating the origins of the quasi-science of eugenics, and its role in mis-shaping the 20th century.

This exercise required a brief overview of 1) how the Malthusian science of population control as it arose in response to the spread of republican concepts of humanity and freedom in the late 18th century, 2) how Charles Darwin himself (under the control of Thomas Huxley) took his ideas directly from Malthus' Essay on Population, and 3) how this in turn expressed itself in Francis Galton's “new science” of eugenics.

It may be hard to believe but Galton himself had stated in 1904 that his new science (a repackaged Malthusianism) was always designed to be a new macro religion shaping the worldview of a new post-Christian managerial elite:

“[Eugenics] must be introduced into the national conscience, like a new religion. It has, indeed, strong claims to become an orthodox religious, tenet of the future, for eugenics co-operate with the workings of nature by securing that humanity shall be represented by the fittest races…. I see no impossibility in Eugenics becoming a religious dogma among mankind.”

After a eugenics-driven attempt at a new world order was aborted during WWII, Sir Julian Huxley (the grandson of Darwin’s bulldog and himself a life long member and even president of the British Eugenics Society) spearheads a re-organization of the British imperial grand strategy with the intent of repackaging eugenics under a new name but with the same effects as those outlined by Hitler earlier. This was most clearly outlined in Julian’s 1946 manifesto for UNESCO where he said:

“Even though it is quite true that any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that is now unthinkable may at least become thinkable.”

What form did this repackaging of eugenics take in the post WWII era?

To answer this, we must review what organizations, and policies Julian set into motion, that derailed that positive momentum of history which had been lain by Franklin Roosevelt, and revived by John F Kennedy, Enrico Mattei, Charles de Gaulle and other great statesmen throughout the 1960s.

One disclaimer for those confused by the claims that Julian Huxley played a role in the establishment of the World Health Organization: While Julian created UNESCO serving as its first Director General from 1946-48, and openly played a key role in setting up the World Federation of Mental Health in 1948 alongside a group of Tavistock psychiatrists, his back channel role in establishing the World Health Organization has been obscured from public records making it difficult to establish smoking gun evidence on this particular point.

This presentation used research published in my 3 part trilogy which features extensive information which the short space of the live presentation did not permit be discussed.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .