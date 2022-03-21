In this episode of TNT Radio's Perspectives with Jesse Zurawell, Matt Ehret was invited to speak about the origins of eugenics, and how this cultish ideology masquerading as a science transmogrified into new costumes after WWII shaping the transhumanist movement, ecologism, the cult of artificial intelligence and much more. We also discuss the clash between open vs closed system paradigms now underway between the unipolar Trans Atlantic neoliberal order vs the multipolar Eurasian partnership.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .