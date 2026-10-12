Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret’s Insights

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
Oct 12

At its core, the Ukraine & Iran conflicts are driven by City of London interests.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts had good insights re the sought "energy deal" between Trump and Putin, particularly with regards to constraints he faces.

- Dialogue Works: RUSSIA REJECTS TRUMP'S ENERGY CEASEFIRE - DIESEL KILLING TRUMP - w/ Paul Craig Roberts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2kwURVOV5Q

I interviewed Dr. Roberts a while back and one thing he said always stuck with me, namely:

- Presidents don't run things!

https://rumble.com/v5jysxw-rabbit-shorts-presidents-dont-run-things.html

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
Oct 12

Dangerous game everyone is playing with peoples lives. But there is no doubt that Ukraine is at the vanguard of asymmetric drone warfare that, as Zylensky always says; Europe needs for its own survival.

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