The big news this week involved the US-Russia Diesel deal reached after a short discussion between Trump and Putin on October 9.

As an outcome of this deal, Americans agreed to pause anti-Russian sanctions while Russia paused its Diesel export ban. What is behind this surprising maneuver?

What will European leaders do to keep the fuel pouring onto the fires of war (and away from European citizens’ civilian energy)?

I explored these questions during a short segment of Russia Today which can be viewed below.

Since five minutes on RT was not enough time to properly treat this topic, or the broader controlled demolition of global energy systems that has been in play for the past several decades, I invited Martin Sieff, and Drago Bosnic to talk with me about these topics in much greater detail as well. The conversation was absolutely fire, and can be watched here:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).