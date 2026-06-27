What began as a survey of the many “Backrooms” of Western predictive programming turned into a full-fledged trip into hyperspace. What happens to those creatives who manage to make it out of the Cave and what challenges await those who are brave enough to leave the shadow world behind? What power or role might such individuals have in society?



From the deeper meaning behind many of Hollywood’s most popular productions to the secret inspirations of some of the most beloved shadow-casters in the West, I hope you enjoy this fun discussion with Exiting the Cave host David Gosselin:

And don’t forget to subscribe to David’s Substack ‘Age of the Muses’

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).