Exposing Efforts to Break up Ethiopia [Ethiopia News Agency interview with Matt Ehret]
In this short interview with Ethiopia’s state news agency, I explain the real reasons for the State Department/CIA/MI6 operations to destabilize Ethiopia using terrorist groups like the TPLF and the broader geopolitical dynamic shaping Africa.
