The Rising Tide Foundation on Sunday at 2pm Eastern Time on the topic of THE RIGHT TO WAGE WAR : a Study of Boko Haram as a Commercial Venture to be delivered PD Lawton (Editor in Chief of AfricaAgenda.net).

***Be aware that North American clocks have been set back one hour for Daylight savings.

PD will expose the foreign influences that have artificially built up Boko Haram as the African branch of Al Qaeda with the sole intention of destabilizing the emergence of cooperating sovereign nation states via chaos, terror, and regime change. PD will also introduce the positive principles for a new African renaissance which has emerged through the revival of a healthy Pan African spirit in recent years.

Watch PD Lawton’s previous RTF lecture here

As always the live interactive RTF presentation is available for all paid subscribers, and accessible using the Zoom link below:...