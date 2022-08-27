Was FDR a Keynesian as we have all been told? Why do people think that the fascist Green New Deal has anything to do with the original New Deal? Was top down Keynes truly an enemy of bottom up Friedrich von Hayek or was a myth created that polarized the world into two opposing fascist dualisms after WW2? How did the first three attempts at a New World Order get disrupted by nationalist forces in the USA in 1919, 1933 and the 1940s? What role do secret societies play in the unfolding of world history. Also: why did FDR ban the ownership of gold during his first months in office?

In this program, Matt Ehret, David Prince (and David’s 10 year old daughter) discuss these questions and much more.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

