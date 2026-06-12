This week, I spoke to Crypto Rich about the forgotten battles which Franklin Roosevelt and other patriots waged a century ago to stop the League of Nations, City of London and Wall Street agenda for a fascist New World Order.

This takes us through an overview of President Warren Harding’s sabotage of the League of Nations world government agenda (before his strange death in 1924), followed by FDR’s efforts to sabotage the same program in 1933, and again during WW2.

Enjoy the ride…

Or watch on Rumble here or Odyssee here o r Spotify here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt