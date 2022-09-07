In this episode of the Mel K Show, I was invited to explain why Franklin Roosevelt is the most slandered President of the 20th century, how the lives of millions of Americans were saved by the New Deal, and how FDR thwarted a bankers' global great reset operation TWICE.

We additionally unpack the nature of the Four Freedoms and the battle over the post war world that took place between the British imperial grand strategists and FDR patriots in the USA.

Click below to watch the full program on Rumble and Bitchute

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to T.me/CanadianPatriotPress