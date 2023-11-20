Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
Over 12,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Feudal Socialism, The Frankfurt School and the Deep State of Canada
In this 3 part discussion with David Jerome Putnam (made into 3 bite-sized videos by the artistically-inclined Mr. Putnam), I answered a few questions about myself, what I think about Fabianism (aks: Feudal Socialism), the Frankfurt School, occultism, modern art and the Deep State that is Canada.
Part 1- Who am I and What Do I think about Fabian Socialism?
Or watch on Bitchute here or Youtube here
Part 2- Feudal Socialists, Satanists and the Frankfurt School
Or watch on Bitchute here or Youtube here
Part 3- What is the Deep State that is Canada, Occultism and the FBI?
Or watch on Bitchute here or Youtube here